Aaj Ka Panchang, April 4, 2022: The fourth day of April will have Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day is the third day of the festival of Chaitra Navratri which is devoted to worshiping Maa Chandraghanta. Chaitra Navratri is a symbol of the victory of good over evil. The Hindu festival is celebrated for nine days worshiping the nine different forms of Maa Durga that are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kala Ratri, Maha Gowri, and Siddhidayini.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 04

The time of sunrise for April 4 is 6:08 am, and the sun will be setting at 6:41 pm. The time of the moonrise is 07:55 AM, and the moonset is 9:41 pm, according to the Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 04

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect up to 1:54 pm, and after that Chaturthi Tithi will follow. The constellation will be Bharani Nakshatra which will remain up to 2:29 pm. The moon sign will be in Mesha up to 9:02 pm, and the sun sign will be in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 04

The bright Brahma Muhurat will start from 04:36 AM and remain till 5:22 am. Abhijit Muhurat will start at 1:59 am, and it will remain till 12:49 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will start at 6:28 pm, and it will end at 6:52 pm. Vijaya Muharat will fall from 2:30 pm to 3:20 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 04

According to the Panchang, Rahu Kaal will start at 7:42 am and end at 9:16 am. Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 1:58 pm and will end at 3:32 pm on Monday. Next is Yamaganda Muharat which will be from10:50 am and end at 12:24 pm, and lastly Dur Muharat will remain from 12:49 pm to 1:40 pm on April 4, 2022.

