Aaj Ka Panchang, April 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details on Day 5 of Chaitra Navratri

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 6, 2022: The Panchang for April 6 is marked as Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day is also the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri and is devoted to worshiping the Maa Skandamata who is the Goddess of motherhood and children.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 06

Going by the Panchang, the sunrise on April 6 will be at 06:06 AM and the sunset will happen at 06:42 PM. The moonrise of April 6 will be at 09:10 AM, and the moonset will happen at 11:34 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 06

According to the Panchang, April 6 will have Panchami Tithi up to 06:01 PM, and after that Shashthi Tithi will start. The constellation will be Rohini Nakshatra up to 07:40 PM, and after that Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will follow. The Sun sign will be in Meena Rashi while the Moon sign will be in Vrishabha Rashi on April 6.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 06

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat for April 6 will remain from 04:34 AM to 05:20 AM. There is no Abhijit Muhurat for April 6. The Godhuli Muhurat will remain from 06:29 PM to 06:53 PM, lastly, Vijaya Muharat will fall between 06:29 PM and 06:53 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 06

According to the Panchang, the Ashubh Muhurat of April 06, is Rahu Kaal which will remain from 12:24 PM to 01:58 PM. Gulikai Kaal will start from 10:49 AM and remain up to 12:24 PM. Yamaganda Muharat will remain between 07:40 AM to 09:15 AM, and lastly, Dur Muharat will remain from 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM.

