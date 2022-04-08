Aaj Ka Panchang, April 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Day 7 of Chaitra Navratri

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 8, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will be observed as the seventh day of Navratri. On this day, Hindu devotees seek blessings from Maa Kalaratri. Maa Kalaratri is said to take away all the negative energies and bring peace and harmony to life. People worship Maa Kalratri by offering kumkum, red flower, roli and jaggery. They also offer lemon garlands to the deity. It is believed that Maa Kalaratri blesses her devotees with fearlessness and courage.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 08

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 06.04 am and set at 6.43 pm on April 08. The Moon is expected to rise at 10.41 am. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 01.19 am on April 09.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 08

Saptami tithi will begin at 08.33 pm on April 07 and will remain till 11.05 pm on April 08. On Friday, after 11.05 pm, Ashtami tithi will come into effect. Ardra Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 01.43 am on April 09. On Friday, the Moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi and Sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 08

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.33 am to 05.18 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11.58 am to 12.48 pm on Friday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.30 pm to 06.54 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.20 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 08

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 10.48 am and will end at 12.23 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 07.38 am to 09.13 am on Friday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 03.33 amto05.08am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 08. It will be from 08.35amto09.26am and from 12.48pmto01.39pm

