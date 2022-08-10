Aaj Ka Panchang, August 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 10, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Sharavana month. Hindus will observe three major religious events: Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new in life or conducting a puja then read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 10

The Sun will rise at 5:47 AM and will set at 7:05 PM on Wednesday. While the Moon will rise at 6:02 PM and set at 4:31 AM on August 11.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 10

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect till 2:15 PM, right after this the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be present until 9:40 AM. The placement of the Sun will be in the Karka Rashi while the Moon will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi till 2:58 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 10

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be from 4:22 AM to 5:05 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will not be taking place this Wednesday whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:52 PM and 7:16 PM. On the other hand, the timings for the Amrit Kalam will start at 1:13 AM on August 11 and will end at 2:38 AM on the same day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 10

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 12:26 PM to 2:06 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:47 AM to 12:26 PM and the Yamaganda Muhurat will be in effect from 7:27 AM to 9:07 AM. However, The Dur Muhurat will be taking place for 53 minutes from 12:00 PM to 12:53 PM.

