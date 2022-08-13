Aaj Ka Panchang, August 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 13, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Today, many people from the Hindu community will be observing four major religious events: Bhadrapada, Panchaka, Tri Pushkara Yoga, Vidaal Yoga. There are a few inauspicious timings during this day. If you want success in a work that you are about to start, be careful about inauspicious timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 13

The Sun will rise at 05:49 AM and set at 07:03 PM on Saturday, while the Moon will rise at 08:19 PM and set at 06:54 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 13

The Dwitiya Tithi will remain in effect until the next day at 12:53 AM. The Tritiya Tithi will take place immediately after this time. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be active until 11:28 PM. The Sun will be in Karka Rashi, whereas the Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 13

As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Saturday are 4:23 AM to 5:06 AM. From 11:59 AM to 12:52 PM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect. On the other hand, Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 6:49 PM and 7:13 PM, and the Amrit Kalam will begin at 4:54 PM and end at 6:22 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 13

The Rahu Kaal will be present from 9:07 AM to 10:47 AM. From 5:49 AM to 7:28 AM, the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda Muhurat will be in effect from 2:05 PM to 03:44 PM, and the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 5:49 AM to 06:42 AM and then again from 6:42 AM to 07:35 AM.

