Aaj Ka Panchang, August 14, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 14, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Hindus will be celebrating four major events today: Kajari Teej, Bhadra, Panchaka, and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. If you wish for success in your new work or looking forward to conducting any religious ceremony, you must take a look at the auspicious (Shubh) timings as well as inauspicious (Ashubh) timings from the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 14

This Sunday, the Sun will rise at 5:50 AM and set at 7:02 PM, whereas the Moon will rise at 8:54 PM and set at 8:00 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 14

According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will be in effect until 10:35 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi will immediately take effect after this time. Moreover, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be present until 9:56 PM. The Sun will be in Karka Rashi and the Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi until 4:15 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 14

The Brahma Muhurat this Sunday falls between 4:23 AM and 5:06 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 12:52 PM. Godhuli Muhurat, on the other hand, will take place between 6:48 PM and 7:13 PM, and Amrit Kalam will begin at 2:27 PM and end at 3:56 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 14

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will arrive from 5:23 PM to 7:02 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will take place from 3:44 PM to 5:23 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be there from 12:26 PM to 2:05 PM, and the Dur Muhurat from 5:16 PM to 6:09 PM. Meanwhile, Bhadra Muhurat will be present from 11:39 AM to 10:35 PM.

