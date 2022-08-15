Aaj Ka Panchang, August 15, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Independence Day

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 15, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. The day also marks the festival of Bol Choth which is primarily celebrated in Gujarat. The day of Bol Choth is observed one day before significant Nag Pancham day in Gujarat. The day is dedicated to the well-being of cows and calves. They are even worshipped in the evening. Apart from that, Hindus will also commemorate major events like Maha Sangada Hara Chathurti and Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi. To know more details have a look below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 15

This Monday, the Sun will rise at 5:50 AM and set at 7:01 PM, whereas the Moon will rise at 9:27 PM and set at 9:04 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 15

As per Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin from 10:35 PM on August 14 and stay in effect until 9:01 PM. Thereafter Panchami tithi will take place. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra or constellation will be present until 9:07. Meanwhile, the Sun will be in Karka Rashi and the Moon will be in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 15

The Brahma Muhurat this Monday falls between 4:23 AM and 5:07 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 12:52 PM. On the other hand, the timing for Godhuli Muhurat to appear are 6:47 PM and 7:11 PM, and Amrit Kalam will begin from 4:29 PM to 6:01 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 15

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will arrive from 7:29 AM to 9:08 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will take place from 2:04 PM to 3:43 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be there from 10:47 AM to 12:25 PM, and notably, the Dur Muhurat will be there twice, first from 12:52 PM to 1:44 PM and then from 3:30 PM to 4:23 PM.

