Aaj Ka Panchang, August 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 16, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Sharavana month. Hindu devotees will observe a few major religious events, which include Nag Pancham, Panchaka, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, Vidaal Yoga. Since the day welcomes so many auspicious events, we should consider the best times to celebrate them. Read here to learn about them.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 16

The Sun will rise at 5:51 AM and will set at 7:00 PM on Tuesday and the Moon will rise at 9:58 PM and set at 10:04 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 16

According to Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi will begin at 9:01 PM on August 15 and will end at 8:17 PM on August 16. Following that, Shashthi tithi will occur. Revati Nakshatra, or the constellation, will be present till 9:07. Meanwhile, the Sun and Moon will remain in Karka and Meena Rashi, respectively.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 16

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is expected to occur between 4:24 AM and 5:07 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 12:51 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 6:47 PM and 7:11 PM, and Amrit Kalam will begin at 6:43 PM and end at 8:19 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 16

The timings for the Rahu Kaal to arrive are 3:42 PM to 5:21 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:25 PM to 2:04 PM. On the other hand, the Yamaganda Muhurat will be in effect from 9:08 AM to 10:47 AM and the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:28 AM to 9:21 AM and then from 11:20 PM to 12:04 AM.

