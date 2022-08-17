Aaj Ka Panchang, August 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 17, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. On this day Hindus will observe some major religious events, which include Balarama Jayanti, Randhan Chhath, Simha Sankranti, Malayalam New Year, Bhadra, Ganda Moola, and Ravi Yoga. Since the day has welcomed so many auspicious events, we must know the Shubh timings to celebrate them. Along with that find other related details as well.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 17

The Sun will rise at 5:51 AM and will set at 6:59 PM on Wednesday and the Moon will rise at 10:30 PM and set at 11:03 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 17

As per Drik Panchang, the Shashthi Tithi will begin at 8:17 PM on August 16 and end at 8:24 PM on August 17. Soon after that, Saptami tithi will take effect. Ashwini Nakshatra, or the constellation, will be present till 9:57 PM. Meanwhile, the Sun will remain in Karka up to 7:37 AM and Moon will stay in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 17

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is expected to occur between 4:24 AM and 5:08 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 6:46 PM and 7:10 PM whereas Amrit Kalam will begin at 6:43 PM and end at 8:19 PM. The timings for the Vijaya Muhurat to appear are 2:36 PM to 3:29 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 17

The timings for the Rahu Kaal to arrive are 12:25 PM to 2:03 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:47 AM to 12:25 PM. On the other hand, the Yamaganda Muhurat will be in effect from 7:30 AM to 9:08 AM and the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 12:51 PM.\

