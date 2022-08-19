Aaj Ka Panchang, August 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Krishna Janmashtami

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 19, 2022: This Friday’s Panchang will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. On this day Hindus celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, the birth of God Vishnu’s eighth incarnation. In addition, there are a few more holy occasions: Masik Karthigai, Kalashtami, and Aadal Yoga. Since the day is filled with auspicious festivities, we should be aware of the proper times to celebrate them and bring our wishes to fruition. To get all the details in this regard, take a look below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 19

The Sun will rise at 5:52 AM and will set at 6:57 PM on Friday and the Moon will rise at 11:40 PM and set at 12:58 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 19

According to the Drik Panchang, the Saptami Tithi will begin at 9:20 PM, on August 18 and end at 10:59 PM on August 19. Krittika Nakshatra will be present throughout the day. The Sun will remain in Simha Rashi while Moon will stay in Mesha Rashi up to 6:07 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 19

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is predicted to be there between 4:25 AM and 5:09 AM. Abhijit Muhurat will take place from 11:58 AM to 12:51 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will arrive between 6:44 PM and 7:08 PM. Whereas, the timings for the Vijaya Muhurat to be in effect are 2:35 PM to 3:28 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 19

The timings for the Rahu Kaal are 10:46 AM to 12:25 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:30 AM to 9:08 AM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda Muhurat will take place from 3:41 PM to 5:19 PM and the Dur Muhurat will appear twice, first from 8:29 AM to 9:21 AM and then from 12:51 PM to 1:43 PM.

