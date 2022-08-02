Aaj Ka Panchang, August 2, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 2, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravana month. Devotees will observe four major Hindu religious events on this day: Nag Panchami, Third Mangala Gauri Vrat, Ravi Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new or organising a ceremony, you need to be aware of the auspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 2

The Sun is predicted to rise at 5:43 AM and set at 7:11 PM. Whereas the Moon will be rising at 9:37 PM and setting at 10:07 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 2

This Tuesday, the Panchami Tithi is predicted to be in effect till 5:41 AM on August 3. The Shashthi Tithi is expected to occur right after Panchami Tithi ends. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra or constellation will be marked till 5:29 PM. The Sun is expected to be in the Karka Rashi while the mood is predicted to be in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 2

This Tuesday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be from 4:19 AM to 5:01 AM. While the Abhijit Muhurat will arrive at 12:00 PM and end at 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 6:58 PM to 7:22 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:42 PM to 3:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 2

As per the Drik Panchang, the Ashubh Muhurat for the Rahu Kaal will be from 3:49 PM to 5:30 PM, whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:27 PM to 2:08 PM, this Tuesday. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:25 AM to 9:19 AM and then from 11:24 PM to 12:06 AM on August 3.

