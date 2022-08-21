Aaj Ka Panchang, August 21, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 21, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Hindu devotees will witness two major religious events: Bhadra and Vidaal Yoga. If you want to conduct an auspicious ceremony or start something new and make it a success, you must be aware of the auspicious as well as inauspicious timing of the day. Read here to get all the details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 21

The Sun will rise at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:55 PM. While the Moon will rise from 1:06 AM on August 22 and set at 2:51 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 21

According to the Drik Panchang, the Dashami Tithi will be in effect till 1:08 AM on August 22, after which, the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect for the entire night. The Sun will be in the Simha Rashi and the moon will be in the Vrishabha Rashi up to 6:09 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 21

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Sunday are predicted to be from 4:26 AM to 5:09 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:58 AM to 12:50 PM. Whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:42 PM and 7:06 PM and the timings for Amrit Kalam will be from 9:46 PM to 11:35 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 21

The timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 5:17 PM to 6:55 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:39 PM to 5:17 PM. On the other hand, the Yamaganda Muhurat will be in effect from 12:24 PM to 2:02 PM. Ultimately, the Dur Muhurat will be from 5:11 PM to 6:03 PM.

