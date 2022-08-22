Aaj Ka Panchang, August 22, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 22, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Today Hindus are going to observe three major religious events: Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. Since the day welcomes such auspicious occasions, one must be aware of the correct timings to celebrate their rituals like puja and aarti. To get to know about the Shubh muhurat and other details give it a read here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 22

The Sun will rise at 5:54 AM and will set at 6:54 PM. On the other hand, Moon will rise at 1:56 AM on August 23 and set at 3:45 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 22

As per the Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect for the entire night. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be present till 7:41 AM. The Sun will stay in the Simha Rashi and the moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 22

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Monday are predicted to be from 4:26 AM to 5:10 AM. Whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:41 PM and 7:05 PM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:58 AM to 12:50 PM and the timings for Amrit Kalam will be from 11:28 PM to 1:16 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 22

The Rahu Kaal is expected to arrive from 7:31 AM to 9:09 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:01 PM to 3:39 PM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda Muhurat will be there from 10:46 AM to 12:24 PM. Lastly, the Dur Muhurat will be appearing twice; first from 12:50 PM to1:42 PM and then from 3:26 PM to 4:18 PM.

