Aaj Ka Panchang, August 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 24, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. There will be four major religious events – Aja Ekadashi Parana, Paryushana Parvarambha, Pradosh Vrat, and Vidaal Yoga – this Wednesday. As always the panchang identifies a few inauspicious times during the day about which one should aware of. Take a look below for details on Shubh Muhurat and Ashubh Muhurat.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 24

The Sun will rise at 5:55 AM and will set at 6:52 PM while the Moon will rise at 3:45 AM on August 25 and set at 5:19 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 24

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect until 8:30 AM. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in force till 1:39 PM. The moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi till 6:56 AM and the sun will stay in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 24

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat timings are expected to begin at 4:27 AM and end at 5:11 AM. The Vijaya Muhurat will take effect from 2:33 PM to 3:25 PM. Whereas Godhuli Muhurat will come between 6:40 PM and 7:04 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 24

The Rahu Kaal will occur between 12:23 PM and 2:00 PM and the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:46 AM to 12:23 PM. Yamaganda Muhurat is from 7:32 AM to 9:09 AM. The Dur Muhurat is expected late morning from 11:57 AM to 12:49 PM.

