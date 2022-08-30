Aaj Ka Panchang, August 30, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 30, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Devotees will view seven major religious events: Varaha Jayanti, Hartalika Teej, Samaveda Upakarma, Gowru Habba, Rudra Savarni Manvadi, Bhadra and Ravi Yoga. If you are thinking about conducting any auspicious ceremony, it is important to be aware of the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details. Here read below to find out the tithi, nakshatra along with other crucial details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 30

The sun will rise at 5:58 am and will set at 06:45 pm and the moon will rise at 08:29 am and will set at 08:40 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 30

Tritiya Tithi will be in effect till 03:33 pm, post this Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Hasta Nakshatra is till 11:50 pm and posts this Chitra Nakashtra will begin. The sun will be in the Simha Rashi and on the other hand, the placement of the moon is predicted to be in Kanya Rashi till 11:90 am.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 30

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be from 04:28 am to 05:13 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:56 am to 12:47 pm. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 06:32 pm to 06:56 pm. Whereas, Amrit Kalam will be from 05: 38 pm till 07:17 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 30

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 03:33 pm to 05:09 pm. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:55 pm to 01:57 pm and Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 09:10 am to 10:46 am. Dur Muhurtam will be in effect twice, first from 08:31 am to 09:23 am and the next one will be for 45 minutes at night from 11:14 pm to 11:59 pm.

