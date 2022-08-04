Aaj Ka Panchang, August 4, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 4, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday marks Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Sawan month. On this day, Hindus will witness five major religious events, including Tulsidas Jayanti, Bhadra, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning to start a new chapter of your personal or professional life, take a look at the auspicious timings of the day here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 4

The Sun will rise at 5:44 AM and set at 7:10 PM. The Moon, on the other hand, will rise at 11:31 AM and set at 11:09 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 4

As per the Drik Panchang, the Saptami Tithi will be in effect until 5:06 AM on August 5. Ashtami Tithi will begin immediately after Saptami Tithi ends. The Chitra Nakshatra will be present until 6:48 PM. The Sun is predicted to be in Karka Rashi whereas the Moon is going to be in Kanya Rashi but only till 6:40 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 4

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be there from 4:20 AM to 5:02 AM on Thursday. While the Abhijit Muhurat will arrive from 12:00 PM to 12:54 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat to take place are 6:57 PM and 7:21 PM. The Amrit Kalam will appear today from 12:10 PM to 1:50 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 4

The Rahu Kaal will be in effect from 2:08 PM to 3:49 PM, and the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:06 AM to 10:46 AM. The Yamaganda Muhurat begins at 5:44 AM and ends at 7:25 AM. Lastly, Dur Muhurat will appear twice, first from 10:13 AM to 11:06 AM and next from 3:35 PM to 4:29 PM.

