Aaj Ka Panchang, August 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 5, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravana month. On this day, Hindus will observe three major religious events: Masik Durgashtami, Bhadra and Aadal Yoga. You might be thinking about organising a puja, or taking a new decision in your life, be it personal or professional today. If that is so, check out the timings of auspicious muhurats and nakshatra details for the day here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 5

The Sun will rise at 5:45 AM and set at 7:09 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 12:32 PM and set at 11:45 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 5

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect until 3:56 AM on August 6. Navami Tithi will take place soon after Ashtami Tithi ends. The Swati Nakshatra will be present until 6:37 PM this Friday. The Sun is predicted to be in Karka Rashi whereas the Moon is going to be in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 5

According to the Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat for Brahma Muhurat will be there from 4:20 AM to 5:02 AM. While the Abhijit Muhurat will arrive from 12:00 PM to 12:54 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be from 6:56 PM to 7:20 PM. While the auspicious timings for the Amrit Kalam this Friday will be from 9:53 AM to 11:29 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 5

The inauspicious timings on this Friday for the Rahu Kaal will be from 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:25 AM to 9:06 AM and the Yamaganda Muhurat will begin at 3:48 PM and end at 5:29 PM. Lastly, Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:26 AM to 9:19 AM and then from 12:54 PM to 1:47 PM.

