Aaj Ka Panchang, August 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 6, 2022: This Saturday’s Panchang will mark the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravana month. Hindus will observe three major religious events on this day: Vinchudo, Ravi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga. If you are planning to hold a puja or make a new decision in your life, then you must check out the auspicious muhurats and nakshatra details for the day here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 6

The Sun will rise at 5:45 AM and set at 7:08 PM. While the Moon will rise at 1:37 PM and set at 12:26 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 6

According to the Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi will be in effect until 2:11 AM on August 7. Dashami Tithi will take place soon after Navami Tithi ends. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be present until 5:52 PM this Saturday. The Sun is expected to be in Karka Rashi and the Moon is going to be in Tula Rashi but only up to 12:06 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 6

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be in effect from 4:20 AM to 5:03 AM. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will start from 12:00 PM to 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 6:55 PM and 7:19 PM. The timings for the Amrit Kalam to appear are from 9:20 AM to 10:53 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 6

It is predicted that the Rahu Kaal will be present from 9:06 AM to 10:46 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 5:45 AM to 7:26 AM and the Yamaganda Muhurat will begin at 2:07 PM and end at 03:48 PM. Lastly, Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 5:45 AM to 6:39 AM and then from 6:39 AM to 7:32 AM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here