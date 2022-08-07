Aaj Ka Panchang, August 7, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 7, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Sharavana month. Hindu devotees will observe five major religious events: Vinchudo, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning on starting a new business or holding a puja at your place then read through to check out the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 7

The Sun is predicted to rise at 5:46 AM and set at 7:08 PM. While the Moon will rise at 2:45 PM and set at 1:15 AM on August 8.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 7

The Ekadashi Tithi will occur right after the Dashami Tithi ends, which will be in effect till 11:50 PM. The Anuradha Nakshatra will be present until 4:30 PM. Meanwhile, the Sun is expected to be in Karka Rashi and the Moon is going to be in Vrishchika Rashi this Sunday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 7

According to the Drik Panchang, it is predicted that the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be in effect from 4:21 AM to 5:03 AM. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will start from 12:00 PM to 12:53 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 6:54 PM and 7:18 PM and the timings for the Amrit Kalam will be from 6:42 AM to 8:12 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 7

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal will be in effect from 5:27 PM to 7:08 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:47 PM to 5:27 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will begin at 12:27 PM and end at 2:07 PM while the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 5:21 PM to 6:14 PM.

