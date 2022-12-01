Aaj Ka Panchang, December 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

The Panchang, for this Thursday, will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today, Hindus will be observing three religious events: Panchaka, Ravi Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. It is essential to be aware of the important timings of the day to prevent obstacles from your new venture. Read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other crucial details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 1

The Sun will rise be rising at 6:56 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 1:23 PM and the Moon will set at 1:14 AM on December 2.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 1

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect till 7:21 AM. Right after this, the Navami Tithi will take place. The Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect till 5:44 AM on December 2. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi whereas the Moon will be placed in the Kumbha Rashi up to 11:48 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 1

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:08 AM to 6:02 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 11:49 AM and 12:31 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be there between 5:21 PM and 5:48 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be from 1:55 PM to 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 1

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 1:28 PM to 2:47 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 9:33 AM and 10:52 AM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there between 6:56 AM and 8:15 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. At first, it will be there from 10:25 AM to 11:07 AM. Then, it will be between 2:36 PM and 3:18 PM.

Read all the Latest News here