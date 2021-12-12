Aaj Ka Panchang, December 12, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 12, 2021: According to the Drikpanchang, December 12 will be the Shukla Paksha Navami Tithi of Margashirsha month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. Today, the inauspicious Panchaka will prevail the entire day. In addition to this, the Ganda Moola, and Vidaal Yoga will also be in effect. To balance out the inauspicious muhurats, the Ravi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be in place today. Check out the details for the day:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 12

The sunrise and the sunset timing for December 12 will remain the same as it was the day before. The sunrise timing, as per panchang is 7:04 AM while the sunset timing is 5:25 PM on Sunday. The moon will rise at 1:26 PM, and the moonset is likely to take place 01:45 AM, on December 13.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 12

The Navami Tithi will prevail today upto 08:02 PM, following which the Dashami Tithi will take over. The Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra will be in effect upto 12:00 PM, later the Revathi Nakshatra will be in place. The Moon will be in Meena Rashi whereas the Sun will continue to sit in Vrishchika Rashi. The yoga for the day will be Vyatipata.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 12

The timeframe for Abhijit Muhurat today is from 11:54 AM to 12:35 PM,while the Amrit Kalam will prevail between 06:54 PM and 08:36 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will take place from 01:58 PM to 02:39 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurta is 05:15 PM to 05:39 PM. The day will also have Ravi yoga which will be in effect for the whole day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 12

The inauspicious Panchaka will prevail the whole day while Vidaal Yoga, on December 12, will be in effect from 07:04 AM to 12:00 PM. The Rahu Kalam will take place between 04:07 PM and 05:25 PM. The Ganda Moola will begin at 12:00 PM on December 12 and will be in effect up to 07:05 AM, December 13.

