Aaj Ka Panchang, December 12, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 12, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. On this day, the devotees will be observing three religious events: Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To make sure that no obstacles come up in your way, make sure to perform religious ceremonies at appropriate timings. Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 12

The Sun will be rising at 7:04 AM and will set at 5:25 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 8:57 PM and it will be set at 10:26 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 12

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect till 6:48 PM. After this, Panchami Tithi will take place. The Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect till 11:36 PM. This Monday, the placement of the Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be present in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 12

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:15 AM to 6:10 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:54 AM and 12:35 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be there from 5:23 PM to 5:50 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:58 PM and 2:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 12

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 8:22 AM to 9:40 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 1:32 PM and 2:50 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 10:57 AM to 12:15 PM. The Dur Muhurat, on the other hand, will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 12:35 PM to 1:17 PM and then between 2:40 PM and 3:21 PM.

