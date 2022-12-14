Aaj Ka Panchang, December 14: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 14, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. On this day, the devotees will be observing four religious events - Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga and Aadal Yoga. To make sure that everything gets carried out correctly, ensure that you know the essential details of the day. Read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious among other things that you need to know.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 14

The Sun will be rising at 7:06 AM and it will set at 5:26 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 10:47 PM and it will set at 11:37 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 14

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect till 11:42 PM. After this, Saptami Tithi will take place. The Magha Nakshatra will be in effect till 5:16 AM on December 15. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be placed in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 14

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:16 AM to 6:11 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will not be in effect today. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted in effect from 5:23 PM to 5:51 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there from 1:59 PM to 2:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 14

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 12:16 PM to 1:33 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 10:58 AM and 12:16 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 8:23 AM to 9:41 AM. Today, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect between 11:55 AM and 12:36 PM.

