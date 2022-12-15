CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16
Home » News » horoscope » Aaj Ka Panchang, December 15: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday
1-MIN READ

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 15: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 15, 2022: The Sun will be rising at 7:06 AM and it will set at 5:26 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 15, 2022: The Sun will be rising at 7:06 AM and it will set at 5:26 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 15, 2022: Thursday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 15, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. On this day, the devotees will be observing one religious event, which is Bhadra. To make sure that you do not come across any obstacles throughout the day read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other essential details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 15

The Sun will be rising at 7:06 AM and it will set at 5:26 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 11:42 PM and it will set at 12:08 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 15

RELATED NEWS

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect till 1:39 AM on December 16. After this, Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect all night. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi whereas the Moon will be placed in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 15

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:17 AM to 6:11 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:56 AM and 12:37 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted in effect from 5:24 PM to 5:51 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there from 2:00 PM to 2:41 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 15

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 1:34 PM to 2:51 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 9:41 AM and 10:59 AM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 7:06 AM to 8:24 AM. Today, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 10:33 AM to 11:14 AM. Then, it will be between 2:41 PM and 3:22 PM.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 15, 2022, 05:00 IST
last updated:December 15, 2022, 05:00 IST