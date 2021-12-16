Aaj Ka Panchang, December 16, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 16, 2021: As per the Hindu vedic calendar, December 16 will mark the Trayodashi tithi of the Margashirsha month. Today the Kannada Hanuman Jayanti, popularly known as Hanuman Vratam, will be observed. In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi tithi, during Margashirsha month. The Masik Karthigai, Dhanu Sankranti, and Pradosh Vrat will also be observed on December 16.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 16

According to Panchang the sunrise and sunset timing today will be the same as the previous day, December 15, - 07:06 AM and 5:26 PM. The predicted timing for moonrise is 03:28 PM, and the moon will set by 05:22 AM on December 17.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 16

The Trayodashi tithi will prevail today. The tithi will conclude on December 17 by 04:40 AM. The nakshatra will be Bharani upto 07:35 AM, later the Kritika Nakshatra will take over. The Moon will sit in the Mesha Rashi upto 02:21 PM, and it will move to Vrishabha Rashi, while the Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 16

Both the Ravi Yoga and the Amrit Kalam will not be coming into effect on Thursday. However, the auspicious timing of Brahma Muhurta will last from 05:17 AM to 06:12 AM, while the Godhuli Muhurat will come in effect from 05:16 PM and will remain till 05:40 PM .

The timing for Vijaya Muhurat will begin at 02:00 PM and it will conclude by 02:41 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya will be observed between 05:26 PM and 06:48 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 16

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will prevail between 01:34 PM to 02:51 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be coming in effect from 09:41 AM, and it will last till 10:59 AM.

The Yamaganda muhurat timings will last from 07:06 AM to 08:24 AM, while the Vidaal Yoga muhurat timings for today is 07:35 AM to 07:07 AM on December 17.

