AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 16: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will be observing four religious events, which include Dhanu Sankranti, Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami and Aadal Yoga. To ensure that you do not encounter any obstacles throughout the day, read on to learn about the auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other important information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 16

The Sun will be rising at 7:07 AM and it will set at 5:27 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 12:36 AM and it will set at 12:37 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 16

According to the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will be in effect till 3:02 AM on December 17. After this, Navami Tithi will take place. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be present till 7:35 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi up to 10:11 AM whereas the Moon will be placed in the Simha Rashi till 2:04 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 16

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:17 AM to 6:12 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:56 AM and 12:37 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected in effect from 5:24 PM to 5:51 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:00 PM to 2:41 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 16

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 10:59 AM to 12:17 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 8:24 AM and 9:42 AM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 2:52 PM to 4:09 PM. This Friday, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 9:11 AM to 9:52 AM and then, it will be between 12:37 PM and 1:19 PM.

