Aaj Ka Panchang, December 19, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 19, 2021: As per the Hindu Vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata, December 19 will mark the Purnima Tithi, hence, the Annapurna Jayanti will be observed today. This is because this Jayanti falls annually on Purnima in the month of Margashirsha. Margashirsha Purnima and Bhairavi Jayanti will also be observed today. Several auspicious muhurats like the Sayahna Sandhya tithi will prevail today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 19

According to Panchang, the sunrise and sunset are expected to take place at the same time of December 18, 07:08 AM and 5:28 PM, respectively. The predicted timing for moonrise according to Panchang is 5:31pm, while the moonset will take place at 7:12 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 19

Today, the Purnima tithi will prevail upto 10:05 AM, followed by the Pratipada tithi. The Mrigashirsha nakshatra will remain in effect upto 04:53 PM, and the Ardra nakshatra will take over. The Moon will be in Mithuna Rashi, while the Sun will sit in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 19

The Ravi Yoga will not take place today, however, the timings of Sayahna Sandhya will prevail from 05:28 PM to 06:50 PM. The timing for Vijaya Muhurat is between 02:01 PM and 02:42 PM, while the Nishita Muhurat will prevail between 11:51 PM and 12:46 AM, Dec 20. The auspicious timing of Brahma Muhurta will last from 05:19 AM to 06:13 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will be from 11:57 AM to 12:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 19

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 04:10 PM to 05:28 PM. The Aadal Yoga muhurat timings will last from 04:53 PM to 07:09 AM, Dec 20, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be coming in effect from 02:53 PM to 04:10 PM.

