Aaj Ka Panchang, December 20, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 20, 2021: The historic Hindu calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Pratipada tithi of the Pausha month on Monday. Currently in the lunar phase of the Krishna Paksha, the day will be Somawara or Monday and it will also mark Arudra Darshan. Arudra Darshan this year is more auspicious since it falls on the day dedicated to Lord Shiva - Monday. One of the most auspicious days associated with Shiva, the festival celebrates Shiva’s cosmic dance, represented by the Nataraja form. The festival is celebrated with fervor in the Tamil speaking world and several other Lord Shiva shrines across the globe.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 20

According to Panchang the timing of sunrise is 07:09 AM, and the sunset will take place at 05:28 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 06:21 PM on December 20, while the moonset is predicted by the Panchang at 08:05 AM on Tuesday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 20

The Pratipada tithi will remain in effect upto 12:36 PM on December 20 after which the Dwitiya tithi will come into effect. The Ardra nakshatra will prevail upto upto 07:46 PM on December 20 after which it will move to Punarvasu nakshatra. The Moon will remain in Mithuna rashi and the Sun stays in Dhanu rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 20

The Brahma muhurat will prevail from 05:20 AM to 06:14 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:58 AM to 12:39 PM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 05:18 PM to 05:42 PM. Another auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 02:02 PM to 02:43 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 11:52 PM to 12:46 AM on December 21.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 20

According to Panchang, the inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail between 08:27 AM and 09:44 AM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 01:36 PM to 02:54 PM. The Aadal Yoga will remain in effect between 07:09 AM and 07:46 PM while the Vidaal Yoga will come into effect at 07:46 PM on December 20 and remain till 07:10 AM on December 21.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.