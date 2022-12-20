Aaj Ka Panchang, December 20, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 20, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will observe the following three religious events: Saphala Ekadashi Parana, Vinchudo and Tri Pushkara Yoga. Planning on embarking on a new venture? Make sure that you don’t come across any obstacles along the way. Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other important details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 20

The Sun will be rising at 7:09 AM and it will set at 5:28 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 4:40 AM on December 21 and it will set at 2:44 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 20

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect till 12:45 AM on December 21. After this, Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Swati Nakshatra will be in effect till 9:55 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi whereas the Moon will be placed in the Tula Rashi till 2:58 AM on December 21.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 20

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:20 AM to 6:14 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 11:58 AM and 12:39 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted in effect from 5:26 PM to 5:53 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there from 2:02 PM to 2:43 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 20

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 2:53 PM to 4:11 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 12:19 PM to 1:36 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 9:44 AM to 11:01 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 9:13 AM to 9:54 AM and then it will be there between 10:57 PM and 11:52 PM.

Read all the Latest News here