Aaj Ka Panchang, December 21: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 21, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will be observing several big religious events which include Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivaratri, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To make sure that the ceremony you’re planning to conduct today goes smoothly, read on to learn about the auspicious and inauspicious timings, along with other related information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 21

The Sun will rise at 7:10 AM and it will set at 5:29 PM. The timing for moonrise is 5:50 AM and it will set at 3:27 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 21

According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect till 10:16 PM. Following that, Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect till 8:33 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi with the moon in the Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 21

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are from 5:20 AM to 6:15 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to take place between 5:26 PM and 5:54 PM. The Amrit Kalam will be in effect from 9:01 PM to 10:29 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:02 PM to 2:44 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 21

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 12:19 PM to 1:37 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 11:02 AM and 12:19 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 8:27 AM to 9:44 AM. This Wednesday, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 12:40 PM.

