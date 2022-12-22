Aaj Ka Panchang, December 22: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 22, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. Today devotees will be observing four religious events: Bhadra, Vinchudo, Ganda Moola, Aadal Yoga. If you are conducting an auspicious ceremony to ensure that you don’t come across any obstacles along your way, make sure to read below to be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 22

The Sun will be rising at 7:10 AM and it will set at 5:29 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 7:01 AM on December 23 and it will set at 4:18 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 22

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect till 7:13 PM. After this, Amavasya Tithi will take place. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect till 4:03 AM on December 23. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi whereas the Moon will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi till 4:03 AM on December 23.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 22

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:21 AM to 6:15 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 11:59 AM and 12:40 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted in effect from 5:27 PM to 5:54 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there from 2:03 PM to 2:44 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 22

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 1:37 PM to 2:54 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 9:45 AM to 11:02 AM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 7:10 AM to 8:27 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 10:36 AM to 11:18 AM. Then, it will be there between 2:44 PM and 3:25 PM.

