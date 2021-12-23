Aaj Ka Panchang, December 23, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 23, 2021: The Krishna Paksha on December 23, as per the Panchang, will fall on the Chaturthi tithi. Although, today no auspicious festival or vrat (fast) is being observed, people can note the shubh muhurat for carrying out any important work, ceremony, or event. The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam and Vidaal Yoga will prevail today, while the Ganda Moola will be in effect for the entire day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 23

According to Panchang the timing of sunrise is 07:10 AM, while the sunset timing is 05:30 PM, respectively. The timing for moonrise for December 23 has been predicted to be 9:09 PM and the moonset timing is said to be 10:20 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 23

The Chaturthi tithi will remain in effect upto 06:27 PM, followed by the Panchami tithi. The Ashlesha nakshatra will prevail the entire day today, its effect will conclude by 02:42 AM, Dec 24. The Moon will sit in the Karka Rashi today and it will change its position on December 24, however, the sun will sit in the Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 23

The Brahma muhurat will be observed between 05:21 AM and 06:15 AM, while the Abhijit muhurat will be from 11:59 AM to 12:41 PM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 05:19 PM to 05:43 PM, while the auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat is from 02:03 PM to 02:44 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will begin at 11:53 PM and it will conclude by 12:47 AM on December 24

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 23

According to Panchang, the inauspicious effect of Rahu Kalam will begin at 01:37 PM and it will last till 02:55 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 09:45 AM to 11:02 AM and The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 02:35 PM and 04:19 PM. The Vidaal yoga will be in effect between 02:42 AM, Dec 24 to 07:11 AM, Dec 24. The Ganda Moola muhurat will be prevalent the whole day.

