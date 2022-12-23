Aaj Ka Panchang, December 23: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 23, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will observe many big religious events, which include Hanuman Jayanti (Tamil Nadu), Darsha Amavasya, Anvadhan, Pausha Amavasya, Ganda Moola, Aadal Yoga, and Jwalamukhi Yoga. To ensure that the ceremony you’re planning to conduct today does not face any obstacles, read on to know about the auspicious and inauspicious timings as well as other related information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 23

The Sun will be rising at 7:11 AM and it will set at 5:30 PM. The Moon will not be seen during the night, but it will be visible as it sets at 5:19 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 23

As per Drik Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi will be in effect till 3:46 PM. Following that, Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Mula Nakshatra will be in effect till 1:13 AM on December 24. Notably, the Sun and the Moon will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 23

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 5:21 AM to 6:16 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be occurring between 5:27 PM and 5:55 PM. The Amrit Kalam is likely to be in effect from 7:34 PM to 8:59 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:03 PM to 2:45 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 23

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 11:03 AM to 12:20 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 8:28 AM and 9:45 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 2:55 PM to 4:12 PM. This Friday, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice; first from 9:14 AM to 9:56 AM and then from 12:41 PM to 1:22 PM.

