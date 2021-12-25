Aaj Ka Panchang, December 25, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 25, 2021: According to Vikrama Samvata or the Hindu calendar, December 25 will mark the Shashthi tithi of the Pausha month. The day will be Shaniwara or Saturday as it is in the lunar phase of the Krishna Paksha. Since the day falls on Saturday, the calendar recommends putting off any important activity for another day. As per Drikpanchang, Shaniwara is excluded from Good Muhurat timings as it is considered bad for many auspicious activities.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 25

According to Panchang, the timing of sunrise is 7:12 am and the sunset will occur at 5:31 pm. The timing for moonrise is at 11:05 pm on December 25, while the moonset is predicted by the Panchang at 11:31 am on Sunday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 25

The Shashthi tithi will remain in effect up to 8:09 pm on December 25 after which the Saptami tithi will come into effect. The Purva Phalguni nakshatra will prevail upto 5:06 am on December 26 after which it will move to Uttara Phalguni nakshatra. The Moon will stay in Simha rashi and the Sun will remain in Dhanu rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 25

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 5:22 am and 6:17 am. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:01 pm to 12:42 pm. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 5:21 pm to 5:45 pm. Another auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 2:05 pm to 2:46 pm. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 11:54 pm to 12:49 am on December 26.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 25

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 9:46 am to 11:04 am. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 7:12 am to 8:29 am. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 12:28 pm and 2:08 pm. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect 1:39 pm and prevail up to 2:56 pm.

