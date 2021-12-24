Aaj Ka Panchang, December 24, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 24, 2021: The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Panchami tithi of the Pausha month on Friday. The month is currently under the lunar phase called the Krishna Paksha. The day will be Shukravar or Friday. The day will also have the inauspicious muhurat of Ganda Moola. According to Hindu astrology, Ganda Moola is present in the birth chart of a person if they are born in any one of the six Nakshatras: Ashwini, Magha, Mool which are ruled by Ketu,or Ashlesha, Jyeshtha, Revati ruled by Mercury.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 24

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:11 AM, while the sunset is expected to take place at 5:30 PM. The Panchang predicts timing for moonrise at 10:07 PM, while the moonset is expected to take place at 10:57AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 24

The Panchami tithi will be prevailing till 07:34 PM today after which the Shashthi tithi will come into effect. The Magha nakshatra will be prevailing upto 04:10 AM on December 25, followed bythe Purva Phalguni nakshatra. The Moon will be in Simha Rashi, while the Sun will be in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 24

The muhurat of Ravi Yoga will commence from 04:10 AM, on December 25 and remain in effect till 07:12 AM on Saturday. The Abhijit muhurat will be from 12:00 PM and will be lasting till 12:41 PM on Friday. The auspicious timing of Brahma Muhurta will last between05:22 AM and 06:16 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat, which will come in effect from 05:20 PM, willemain so till 05:44 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 24

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will befrom 11:03 AM to 12:21 PM.The Ganda Moola muhurat timings will last from 07:11 AM to 04:10 AM on December 25, while the Vidaal Yoga timings for Friday are from 07:11 AM to 04:10 AM on December 25. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be coming in effect from 08:29 AM to 09:46 AM.

