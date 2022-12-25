Aaj Ka Panchang, December 25: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 25, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will be observing four religious events, which include Tri Pushkara Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To ensure that the good work you intend to complete today goes smoothly, you must be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other related details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 25

The Sun is predicted to rise at 7:11 AM and will set at 5:31 PM. Whereas the Moon will rise at 9:10 AM and will set at 7:40 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 25

As per Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect till 8:24 AM. Thereafter the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be present up to 7:21 PM. Meanwhile, the Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi and the Moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 25

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 5:22 AM to 6:17 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be appearing between 5:28 PM and 5:56 PM. The Amrit Kalam is likely to be in effect from 1:44 PM to 3:08 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:04 PM to 2:46 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 25

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 4:13 PM to 5:31 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 2:56 PM and 4:13 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 12:21 PM to 1:39 PM. This Sunday, the Dur Muhurat will be arriving from 4:08 PM to 4:50 PM.

Read all the Latest News here