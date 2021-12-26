Aaj Ka Panchang, December 26, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 26, 2021: The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Bhadra Saptami tithi on Sunday, December 26. The Kalashtami tithi will also prevail today. A number of auspicious muhurats like Tri Pushkara Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be observed today. Along with this, note the timings of the inauspicious muhurats – it is advised that one should not perform any important event, ceremony during this time.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 26

According to Panchang, the sunrise will take place at 07:12 AM, while the sunset is expected to occur at 5:32 PM. Today, the timing for moonset is 12:03 PM, and the moonrise will take place on December 27, at 12:03.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 26

The Saptami tithi on December 26 will be upto 08:08 PM, and later the Ashtami tithi will prevail. The Uttara Phalguni nakshatra will be in effect today. The nakshatra will end at 05:26 AM on December 27. The moon will sit in Simha Rashi upto 11:14 AM, it will later shift to Kanya Rashi. The Sun will rest in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 26

Though Ravi Yoga will not remain in effect today, a bunch of other auspicious muhurats will prevail on December 26. The Abhijit muhurat will be from 12:01 PM to 12:42 PM, while the timing of Bhrama muhurat is from 05:23 AM to 06:17 AM. The Tri Pushkara Yoga will prevail between 07:12 AM and 08:08 PM, and the Amrita Siddhi Yoga will be in effect during the early hours of December 27, from 05:26 AM to 07:12 AM. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will prevail the entire day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 26

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be from 04:14 PM to 05:32 PM. The Bhadra muhurat will be in effect from 07:12 AM to 08:13 AM, and the Dur Muhurtam will take place between 04:09 PM and 04:50 PM. The Gulikai Kalam timing is between 02:57 PM and 04:14 PM, and Yamaganda will prevail from 12:22 PM to 01:39 PM.

