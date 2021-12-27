Aaj Ka Panchang, December 27, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 27, 2021: The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Ashtami tithi of the Pausha month on Monday. The month is currently under the lunar phase of the Krishna Paksha according to Panchang. The day will be Somwar or Monday. The day will also mark the festival of Mandala Pooja. The occasion is celebrated in Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala on 11th or 12th day during Dhanu Masam. Mandala Pooja is the final day of 41-day long austerity observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 27

According to Panchang the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:12 AM, while the sunset will beat 5:32 PM. The predicted timing for moonrise according to Panchang is 01:02 AM on December 28, while the moonset is expected to be at 12:35 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 27

The Ashtami tithi will remain in effect upto 07:28 PM after which Navami tithi will prevail. The Hasta nakshatra will be active upto 05:08 AM on December 28, follow by the dominance of Chitra nakshatra. The Moon will be in Kanya Rashi, while the Sun will stay in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 27

The Ravi Yoga will not be prevailing on Monday, however the Abhijit muhurat will be coming into effect at 12:02 PM and will be lasting till 12:43 PM. The auspicious Brahma Muhurta will take place from05:23 AM and last till 06:18 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will mark its presencefrom 05:22 PM and remain so till 05:46 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 27

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 08:30 AM and remain so till 09:47 AM. The Aadal Yoga muhurat timings for Monday are from 07:12 AM to 05:08 AM on December 28, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 11:05 AM to 12:22 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be coming in effect from 01:40 PM to 02:57 PM

