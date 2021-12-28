Aaj Ka Panchang, December 28, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 28, 2021: According to Vikrama Samvata, December 28 will mark the Navami tithi of the Pausha month. The day will be Somvara or Monday. As per Drikpanchang, a number of auspicious muhurats will take place today, hence, you can organise all your important events, ceremonies during those hours. Bhadra and Vidaal yoga will also prevail today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 28

According to the panchang, the timing of sunrise and sunset is 7:12 am and 5:33 pm. The timing for moonset is 1:07 pm, while the moonrise will take place on December 29, 2:04 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 28

The Navami Tithi will remain in effect upto 6:09 pm on December 28, the Dashami tithi will follow up. The Chitra nakshatra will prevail upto 4:11 am on December 29. The Moon will sit in Kanya Rashi upto 4:44 pm, later it will shift to Tula rashi. The Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 28

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 5:23 am and 6:18 am, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:02 pm to 12:43 pm. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 5:22 pm to 5:46 pm. Another auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 2:06 pm to 2:47 pm. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 11:55 pm to 12:50 am, December 29.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 28

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 2:57 pm to 4:15 pm. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 12:22 pm to 1:40 pm. The Varjyam muhurat will prevail between 12:49 pm and 2:21 pm. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect 9:47 am and it will remain till 11:05 am. The Vidaal Yoga will prevail between 7:12 am and 4:11 am, December 29.

