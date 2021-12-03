Aaj Ka Panchang, December 3, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 3, 2021: The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Chaturdashi tithi of the Margashirsha month on Friday. Currently witnessing the lunar phase called the Krishna Paksha, the day will be Shukravar or Friday and it will also mark the occasion of Darsha Amavasya. The occasion of Darsha amavasya marks the no moon night in the Hindu calendar. On this night, the moon is completely absent in the sky and holds significance in the Hindu religion. Several devotees also observe fast on this day and break it after sighting the new moon on Chandra Darshan day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 3

According to Panchang the timing of sunrise is predicted to be 06:58 AM, and the sunset is expected to take place at 5:24 PM. The timing for moonrise is predicted by the Panchang to be at 06:46 AM on December 4, while the moonset will take place at 04:34 PM on Friday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 3

The Chaturdashi tithi will remain in effect upto 04:55 PM on December 3 after which the Amavasya tithi will come into effect. The Vishakha nakshatra will prevail upto 01:45 PM on December 3 after which it will move to Anuradha nakshatra. The Moon will continue to be in Tula rashi upto 08:27 AM after which it will move to Vrishchika rashi. The Sun will continue to remain in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 3

The Ravi Yoga muhurat will not prevail on Friday, however, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:50 AM to 12:32 PM. The timing for Brahma Muhurta is from 05:09 AM to 06:04 AM. Another auspicious timing of Godhuli Muhurat will prevail from 05:13 PM to 05:37 PM. Meanwhile, the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 01:55 PM to 02:37 PM. The Nishita Muhurta will come into effect at 11:44 PM and remain so till 12:38 AM on December 4.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 3

According to Panchang, the inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 10:53 AM and remain so till 12:11 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail in the morning from 08:16 AM to 09:34 AM. The Varjyam muhurat will remain in effect from 05:15 PM to 06:39 PM while the Vidaal Yoga will prevail from 06:58 AM to 01:45 PM.

