Aaj Ka Panchang, December 3, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 3, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Hindus will observe six big religious events today including Gita Jayanti, Mokshada Ekadashi, Bhadra, Panchaka, Ganda Moola, and Ravi Yoga. Gita Jayanti commemorates the birth of the Hindu sacred book, the Srimad Bhagavad-Gita. If you are planning to hold an auspicious ceremony, read on to learn about the Shubh and Ashubh timings, as well as other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 3

The Sun will rise at 6:58 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. While the Moon will rise at 2:25 PM and set at 3:12 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 3

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect till 5:34 AM on December 4. Immediately after that, the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Revati Nakshatra will be in effect till 6:16 AM on December 4. The Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi, whereas the Moon will be in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 3

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will arrive between 5:09 AM and 6:04 AM. On the other hand, Abhijit Muhurat will be appearing from 11:50 AM to 12:32 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be present from 5:21 PM to 5:49 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are between 1:55 PM and 2:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 3

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are expected to be in effect from 9:34 AM to 10:53 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 6:58 AM and 8:16 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:29 PM to 2:47 PM. Ultimately, Dur Muhurat will occur between 6:58 AM and 8:21 AM.

