Aaj Ka Panchang, December 30: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 30, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will be observing two religious festivals, which are Masik Durgashtami and Banada Ashtami. To make sure that a new work of yours or a ceremony you’re planning to conduct does not encounter any hurdles during the day, read on to learn about the auspicious and inauspicious periods, as well as other related details.

TIMINGS OF SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 30

The Sun will be rising at 7:13 AM and it will set at 5:33 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 12:27 PM and it will set at 1:06 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 30

As per the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will be in effect till 6:33 PM on December 30. Thereafter, Navami Tithi will take place. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect till 11:24 AM, then Revati Nakshatra will start. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi whereas the Moon will be placed in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 30

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:23 AM to 6:18 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 12:02 PM and 12:43 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 5:30 PM to 5:58 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:06 PM to 2:48 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 30

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are expected to be in effect from 11:05 AM to 12:23 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 8:30 AM and 9:48 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 2:58 PM to 4:15 PM. This Friday, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 9:17 AM to 9:58 AM and then from 12:43 PM to 1:25 PM.

Read all the Latest News here