Aaj Ka Panchang, December 31, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on New Year’s Eve

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 31, 2021: The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Dwadashi tithi in the Pausha month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha lunar phase. The day will be Shukravar or Friday and it will also mark the occasion of Pradosh Vrat. Also known as Pradosham in South India, Pradish Vrat is observed to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. Pradosh Vrat is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis: Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 31

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:14 AM, while the sun is likely to set at 05:35 PM. According to Panchang, the timing for moonrise is 05:31 AM, on January 1 while the moonset is expected to take place at 03:09 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 31

According to Panchang, Dwadashi tithi will remain effective upto 10:39 AM after which Trayodashi tithi will prevail on Friday. The Anuradha nakshatra will remain in effect upto 10:04 PM on December 31, after which Jyeshtha will prevail. The Moon will be in Vrischika Rashi while the Sun will continue to be in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 31

Ravi Yoga will not be coming in effect on Friday, however, the auspicious Abhijit muhurat will be effective from 12:04 PM to 12:45 PM. The Brahma Muhurta will be prevailing from 05:24 AM to 06:19 AM, whereas the Godhuli Muhurat will come in effect from 05:24 PM and prevail till 05:48 PM. Amrit Kalam muhurat will prevail today from 12:45 PM to 02:11 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 31

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Vinchudo will be in effect for the entire day. Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 11:07 AM to 12:24 PM. The Vidaal Yoga will prevail from 10:04 PM to 07:14 AM on January 1, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 03:00 PM to 04:17 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 08:31 AM to 09:49 AM, according to Panchang.

