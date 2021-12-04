Aaj Ka Panchang, November 4, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

According to the Drik Panchang, Total Solar Eclipse will prevail today o December 4. The day will mark the Amavasya tithi of the Margashirsha month on Saturday. The eclipse of December 04 would be a Total Solar Eclipse. Its magnitude willbe 1.02, meaning at the moment of greatest eclipse, the Sun would be hidden by the shadow of the Moon. The longest duration would be 1 minute and 54 seconds. The eclipse will not be visible in India.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 4

According to Panchang, the timing of sunrise and sunset on December 4 will be the same as the previous day. The sunrise will take place at 06:58 AM, and the sunset will occur at 5:24 PM. The moonrise will not take place today, however, the moonset timing according to the panchang is 5:25 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 4

On December 4, the Amavasya tithi will prevail upto 01:12 PM, later the Pratipada tithi will take over. The Anuradha nakshatra will prevail upto 10:48 AM, following which the Jyeshtha nakshatra will be in effect. Both the moon and the sun will sit in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 4

The timing for Brahma Muhurta is from 05:10 AM to 06:04 AM, and for the Abhijit muhuratis from 11:50 AM to 12:32 PM. Another auspicious timing of Godhuli Muhurat will prevail between 05:13 PM and 05:37 PM. Meanwhile, the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 01:55 PM to 02:37 PM, and the Nishita Muhurta will prevail from 11:44 PM to 12:38 AM, Dec 05.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 4

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 09:35 AM and it will remain till 10:53 AM. The Vinchudo muhurat will prevail for the entire day. The Gulikai Kalam will commence at 06:58 AM and it will be in effect till 08:16 AM. The timing for the Varjyam muhurat will be in effect from 03:42 PM to 05:06 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.