Aaj Ka Panchang, December 5, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 5, 2021: According to the Hindu Vedic calendar, December 5, will mark the Shukla Paksha of Pratipada Tithi in the Margashirsha month. The day will be Sunday or Ravivar that is dedicated to Lord Sun. It will also mark the auspicious occasion of Chandra Darshan, the first day of moon sighting after Amavasya. It must be noted that the moon is visible only for a short span of time just after the sunset on the day of Chandra Darshan. Read on to know about the timings for Chandra Darshan and other details

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 5

On December 5, the sun will rise at 06:59 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. Since it’s Chandra Darshan day, the moon will rise at 07:59 AM and will set by 06:25 PM. Hence, it will be visible from sunset to 06:25 PM only.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 5

The Pratipada Tithi will remain in effect upto 09:27 AM on December 5 after which the Dwitiya Tithi will come into effect. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will prevail upto 07:47 AM followed by Mula upto 04:54 AM. The Moon will move from Vrishchika Rashi to Dhanu Rashi at 07:47 AM while the Sun will continue to remain in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 5

Sunday will have auspicious Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga from 07:47 AM to 04:54 AM, Dec 06 while Abhijit Muhurat will prevail between 11:51 AM and 12:33 PM. Amrit Kalam will remain in effect for a longer time than usual on December 5. It will begin at 11:17 PM and will conclude at 12:41 AM, Dec 06.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 5

According to Panchang, the inauspicious timing of Aadal Yoga will come into effect from 07:47 AM to 04:54 AM, Dec 06. The Rahu Kalam will take place in the evening from 04:06 PM to 05:24 PM, while Gulikai Kalam timings are 02:48 PM to 04:06 PM.

