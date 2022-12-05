Aaj Ka Panchang, December 5, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 5, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. On this day, Hindu devotees will observe three religious events: Pradosh Vrat, Ganda Moola and Vidaal Yoga. To start a new venture you must be aware of the important timings of the day. Doing so helps in preventing obstacles and ill omens. Read below to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 5

The Sun will rise at 6:59 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 3:28 PM and the Moon will set at 5:09 AM on December 6.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 5

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect till 6:47 AM on December 6. Right after this, the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect till 7:15 AM. The placement of the Sun and the Moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 5

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:11 AM to 6:05 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 11:51 AM and 12:32 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be there between 5:21 PM and 5:49 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be from 1:56 PM to 2:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 5

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 8:17 AM to 9:35 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 1:30 PM and 2:48 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 10:54 AM to 12:12 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 12:32 PM to 1:14 PM. Then it will be there between 2:37 PM and 3:19 PM.

