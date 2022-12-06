Aaj Ka Panchang, 06 December, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

NUMEROLOGY TODAY, 06 DECEMBER, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Hindus will be observing five major religious events: Karthigai Deepam, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To perform all the rituals on correct timings and avoid ill omens then read below. Find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details for this Tuesday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 6

The Sun will rise be rise at 7:00 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 4:03 PM and the Moon will set at 6:08 AM on December 7.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 6

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect all night. The Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect till 8:39 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi and the placement of the moon will be in the Mesha Rashi up to 3:03 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 6

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:11 AM to 6:06 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 11:51 AM and 12:33 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be there from 5:21 PM to 5:49 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be from 1:56 PM to 2:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 6

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 2:48 PM to 4:06 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 12:12 PM and 1:30 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 9:36 AM to 10:54 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 9:05 AM to 9:46 AM. Then it will be there between 10:51 PM and 11:45 PM.

