Aaj Ka Panchang, December 8, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 8, 2021: The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Panchami tithi of the Margashirsha month on Wednesday. Currently witnessing the lunar phase called the Krishna Paksha, the day will be Budhwar or Wednesday and it will also mark the occasion of Vivah Panchami.

Vivah Panchami commemorates the day when Hindu God, Lord Rama and Goddess Sita tied the knot after the swayamvara of the princess of Mithila. The two tied the knot on this day, which is also celebrated as the wedding anniversary of Rama and Sita.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 8

According to Panchang, the timing of sunrise is predicted to be 07:02 AM, and the sunset is expected to take place at 5:24 PM. The timing for moonrise is predicted by the Panchang to be at 11:02 AM, while the moonset will take place at 09:48 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 8

The Panchami tithi will remain in effect upto upto 09:25 PM on December 8 after which the Shashthi tithi will come into effect. The Shravana nakshatra will prevail upto 10:40 PM on December 8 after which it will move to Dhanishtha nakshatra. The Moon will continue to be in Makara rashi while the Sun will continue to remain in Vrishchika rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 8

The Abhijit muhurat will not prevail on Wednesday, however, the Ravi Yoga will remain in effect from 10:40 PM to 07:02 AM on December 9. The timing for Brahma Muhurta is from 05:13 AM to 06:07 AM. Another auspicious timing occurring on Wednesday is Godhuli Muhurat, which will prevail from 05:14 PM to 05:38 PM. Meanwhile, the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 01:57 PM to 02:38 PM. The Nishita Muhurta will come into effect at 11:46 PM and remain so till 12:41 AM on December 9.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 8

According to Panchang, the inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 12:13 PM to 01:31 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail in the morning from 10:55 AM to 12:13 PM. The Aadal Yoga will come into effect at 10:40 PM and remain so till 07:02 AM on December 9, while the Vidaal Yoga will prevail from 07:02 AM to 10:40 PM.

