Aaj Ka Panchang, December 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 8, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today, the devotees will be observing religious events like Annapurna Jayanti, Bhairavi Jayanti, Rohini Vrat, Margashirsha Purnima, Ishti, and Aadal Yoga. Those who are planning on conducting a religious ceremony on this auspicious day must be aware of the important details of the day. To avoid ill omens and obstacles read below to find out the Tithi and Nakshatra among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 8

The Sun will rise be rising at 7:01 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 5:25 PM and it will be set at 7:06 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 8

The Purnima Tithi will be in effect till 9:37 AM. After this, Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:33 PM. Today, the Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be in the Vrishabha Rashi up to 1:44 AM on December 9.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 8

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:13 AM to 6:07 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will there between 11:52 AM and 12:34 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 5:22 PM to 5:49 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:57 PM and 2:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 8

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 1:31 PM to 2:49 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 9:37 AM and 10:55 AM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 7:01 AM to 8:19 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 10:29 AM to 11:11 AM and then it will be there between 2:38 PM and 3:20 PM.

Read all the Latest News here