CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » horoscope » Aaj Ka Panchang, December 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday
1-MIN READ

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 8, 2022: The Sun will rise be rising at 7:01 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 8, 2022: The Sun will rise be rising at 7:01 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 8, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha.

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 8, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today, the devotees will be observing religious events like Annapurna Jayanti, Bhairavi Jayanti, Rohini Vrat, Margashirsha Purnima, Ishti, and Aadal Yoga. Those who are planning on conducting a religious ceremony on this auspicious day must be aware of the important details of the day. To avoid ill omens and obstacles read below to find out the Tithi and Nakshatra among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 8

The Sun will rise be rising at 7:01 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 5:25 PM and it will be set at 7:06 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 8

The Purnima Tithi will be in effect till 9:37 AM. After this, Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:33 PM. Today, the Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be in the Vrishabha Rashi up to 1:44 AM on December 9.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 8

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:13 AM to 6:07 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will there between 11:52 AM and 12:34 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 5:22 PM to 5:49 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:57 PM and 2:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 8

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 1:31 PM to 2:49 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 9:37 AM and 10:55 AM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 7:01 AM to 8:19 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 10:29 AM to 11:11 AM and then it will be there between 2:38 PM and 3:20 PM.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 08, 2022, 05:00 IST
last updated:December 08, 2022, 05:00 IST