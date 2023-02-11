Aaj Ka Panchang, February 11, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 11, 2023: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Panchami Tithi and the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. If you want to acquire a new house, start a new business, or host a lucky event, you can avoid obstacles throughout the day. Check the tithi, auspicious and unauspicious timings of the day to know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 11

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:03 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:08 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 11:09 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 10:06 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 11

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect up to 9:08 AM and later the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect till 1:40 AM, after that Swati Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The Moon will be placed in the Kanya Rashi up to 1:03 PM, after that it will take place in Tula Rashi. The sun will be seen in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 11

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:20 AM to 6:11 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM and 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:05 PM to 6:31 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:26 PM to 3:11 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place between 6:08 PM and 7:25 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 11

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam from 9:49 AM to 11:12 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 7:03 AM and 8:26 AM. The Dur Muhurtam will occur from 7:03 AM to 7:47 AM, and then from 7:47 AM to 8:32 AM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 1:59 PM to 3:22 PM while the Baana Muhurat will be in effect Mrityu from 10:29 AM to full night.

